Owen Beck News: Pots pair in AHL loss
Beck scored twice in AHL Laval's 3-2 loss to Toronto in Game 5 on Saturday.
With the loss, Laval is out of the postseason. Beck produced three goals, two assists and nine shots on net over five playoff outings. He and a host of other Laval players could soon be on their way to the NHL as Black Aces for the rest of the Canadiens' postseason run.
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