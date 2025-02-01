Owen Beck News: Recalled Saturday

Beck was called up from AHL Laval on Saturday.

Beck has played in two NHL games this season after making his NHL debut in 2023-24. He has yet to acquire a point in his three games with the Canadiens. He was selected with the first pick of the second round in the 2022 Draft. Beck had 11 goals and 28 points across 41 AHL games before his recall. The Canadiens had only 12 healthy forwards before Beck's recall and he could enter the lineup on the fourth line in Anaheim on Sunday.