Owen Martin News: Four more points Saturday
Martin scored a goal and added three assists in WHL Spokane's 7-2 win over Tri-City on Saturday.
Martin has six points over his last two games. He's had a few bursts of offense in the second half of the campaign, though offense still isn't expected to be a big factor for him in the professional ranks. He's up to 25 goals and 55 points through 62 outings for Spokane this season.
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