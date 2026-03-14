Owen Martin News: Four more points Saturday

Martin scored a goal and added three assists in WHL Spokane's 7-2 win over Tri-City on Saturday.

Martin has six points over his last two games. He's had a few bursts of offense in the second half of the campaign, though offense still isn't expected to be a big factor for him in the professional ranks. He's up to 25 goals and 55 points through 62 outings for Spokane this season.