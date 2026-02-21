Owen Martin headshot

Owen Martin News: Logs four more points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Martin scored a goal and added three assists in WHL Spokane's 7-1 win over Tri-City on Saturday.

Martin has five goals and four assists over his last three games. That's an unusual burst of offense for the Jets prospect, who typically plays more of a two-way game. Even with the surge, he's up to 40 points in 53 appearances this season -- while a career-best total, it's not much compared to more talented prospects.

Owen Martin
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now