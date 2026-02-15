Owen Martin News: Pots two goals for Spokane

Martin scored twice in WHL Spokane's 4-2 win over Wenatchee on Sunday.

Martin ended a seven-game goal drought with this performance. He's up to 16 goals, 33 points and a plus-5 rating over 51 appearances this season. The Jets prospect is one point away from matching his total from the 2024-25 regular season, but it took him just 39 contests to accumulate 34 points last year.