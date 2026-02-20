Owen Martin News: Three-point game in WHL win

Martin scored two goals and added one assist in WHL Spokane's 6-1 win over Vancouver on Friday.

Martin has earned five points, including four goals, over his last two games. He had been limited to six helpers over the seven contests before that. For the season, the Jets prospect has 18 goals, 36 points and a plus-9 rating over 52 outings. He projects as a bottom-six forward in the professional ranks, though he has shown a little scoring pop that could add a little value if it holds in the long run.