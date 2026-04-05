Owen Martin News: Two goals in season-ending loss

Martin scored twice in WHL Spokane's 5-3 loss to Prince George in Game 6 on Sunday.

Martin was solid this season with 56 points over 65 regular-season games and five goals in six playoff outings for Spokane. The Jets prospect's season is over with this loss. He has yet to sign his entry-level contract, so his options for 2026-27 are open-ended. He'll either return to the WHL or make a move to the NCAA, as he's not old enough for the AHL yet.