Owen Pickering Injury: Game-time decision

Pickering (illness) will be a game-time decision versus Calgary on Saturday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Pickering has sat out the last two games. He has one assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and one hit in four appearances this season. If Pickering returns to the lineup against the Flames, Ryan Shea or Jack St. Ivany could be a healthy scratch.