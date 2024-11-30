Fantasy Hockey
Owen Pickering Injury: Game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Pickering (illness) will be a game-time decision versus Calgary on Saturday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Pickering has sat out the last two games. He has one assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and one hit in four appearances this season. If Pickering returns to the lineup against the Flames, Ryan Shea or Jack St. Ivany could be a healthy scratch.

Owen Pickering
Pittsburgh Penguins
