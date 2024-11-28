Owen Pickering Injury: Questionable Friday

Pickering (illness) missed practice Thursday and is considered questionable ahead of Friday's tilt versus Boston, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Pickering was unable to play Wednesday against the Canucks with his illness. Coach Mike Sullivan stated that Pickering is still being evaluated and may not travel with the Penguins to Boston on Friday. Pickering has one assist in four games this season. If he is unable to go, look for Jack St. Ivany to remain in the lineup.