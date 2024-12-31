Fantasy Hockey
Owen Pickering headshot

Owen Pickering Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Pickering (concussion) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings despite fully participating in the Penguins' morning skate, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Pickering has been sidelined due to a concussion for the past week and a half, but his full participation in Tuesday's practice suggests that he's trending in the right direction. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him cleared for game action in early January.

Owen Pickering
Pittsburgh Penguins
