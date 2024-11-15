Owen Pickering News: Called up from minors

Pickering was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Pickering's promotion could be an indication there is an injury or illness to one of the Pens' blueliners, though it might also be an attempt to see if anything can stem the flow of opposition goals considering Pittsburgh is giving up 3.83 per game (second worst in the league). If the 6-foot-4 Pickering does get into Friday's matchup with Columbus it figures to be in a third-pairing role -- likely at the expense of Ryan Shea.