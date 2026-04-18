Owen Pickering headshot

Owen Pickering News: Contributes three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Pickering scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 8-0 win over Rochester on Saturday.

Pickering has earned five points over his last four outings, following a seven-game point drought. The defenseman is at seven goals, 28 points and a plus-16 rating over 68 appearances this season. Pickering has done his part to grow his offense in his second full professional campaign.

Owen Pickering
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Pickering See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Pickering See More
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
198 days ago
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
February 28, 2025
The Week Ahead: Christmas Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Christmas Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
December 22, 2024
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 23, 2024
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024