Owen Pickering News: Contributes three points

Pickering scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 8-0 win over Rochester on Saturday.

Pickering has earned five points over his last four outings, following a seven-game point drought. The defenseman is at seven goals, 28 points and a plus-16 rating over 68 appearances this season. Pickering has done his part to grow his offense in his second full professional campaign.