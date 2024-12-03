Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Owen Pickering headshot

Owen Pickering News: Nets first NHL goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 11:01pm

Pickering scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-4 overtime win over Florida.

It was his first NHL goal in his sixth game. Pickering fired a wrist shot from the point past a screen from Michael Bunting. At 20 years and 311 days, he becomes the 11th youngest defenseman in Penguins history to score a goal. Pickering was picked 21st overall in the 2022 NHL Draft and is looking like a natural on the Pens blue line.

Owen Pickering
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now