Owen Pickering News: Nets first NHL goal

Pickering scored a goal Tuesday in a 5-4 overtime win over Florida.

It was his first NHL goal in his sixth game. Pickering fired a wrist shot from the point past a screen from Michael Bunting. At 20 years and 311 days, he becomes the 11th youngest defenseman in Penguins history to score a goal. Pickering was picked 21st overall in the 2022 NHL Draft and is looking like a natural on the Pens blue line.