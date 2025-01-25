Fantasy Hockey
Owen Pickering headshot

Owen Pickering News: Sent down Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 9:10am

Pickering was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Pickering's appeared in 25 games for the Penguins this year, logging a goal, three points and a minus-5 rating. The rookie blueliner will likely focus on developing while seeing increased ice time in the AHL, though he could very well return to Pittsburgh later this season. Forward Bokondji Imama was recalled in a corresponding move.

