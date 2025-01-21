Owen Pickering News: Slides helper in Monday's win

Pickering provided an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

The helper was Pickering's first point in 10 outings since he returned from a concussion. The 20-year-old blueliner has mostly seen third-pairing minutes since his return, offering limited chances for him to make a large impact in any aspect. He has three points, 13 shots on net, 13 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over his first 24 NHL contests.