Owen Power News: Assists in consecutive contests

Power logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

Power has three helpers over six games since his three-point effort in Boston on March 17. The 22-year-old defenseman continues to chip in decent offense in a top-four role after shaking off a slump in early March. For the season, he's at a career-high 38 points with 131 shots on net, 103 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 72 appearances.