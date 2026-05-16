Owen Power News: Available for Saturday

Power (undisclosed) is expected to play in Game 6 against Montreal on Saturday, per Justin Alpert and Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site.

Power briefly exited Game 5 on Thursday after crashing into the boards during the third period. However, he should be fine to play in Saturday's must-win matchup. Power has contributed five assists, seven shots on goal, nine blocked shots and eight hits in 11 appearances this postseason.