Owen Power News: Available for Saturday
Power (undisclosed) is expected to play in Game 6 against Montreal on Saturday, per Justin Alpert and Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site.
Power briefly exited Game 5 on Thursday after crashing into the boards during the third period. However, he should be fine to play in Saturday's must-win matchup. Power has contributed five assists, seven shots on goal, nine blocked shots and eight hits in 11 appearances this postseason.
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