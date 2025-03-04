Owen Power News: Compiles counting stats in loss

Power fired two shots on goal, blocked three shots and recorded one hit in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Power remains one of the most valuable defensemen on the Sabres, regularly filling up the stat sheet even when he's not scoring. He's failed to log a point in three consecutive games, but it was preceded by a stretch of points in six of seven games, so there's nothing to worry about with Power. He has 31 points (six goals) through 59 appearances in 2024-25, putting him on pace to shatter his career best in points (35) in his young career. The 22-year-old remains a good fantasy option.