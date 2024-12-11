Owen Power News: Earns two points in loss

Power scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

The game didn't start well -- Power failed to clear a puck on the penalty kill, ultimately leading to the Rangers' first goal. He was benched for the rest of the first period, but he stepped up and made an impact in the third, though the Sabres still fell a goal short. The blueliner is on a three-game point streak with a goal and three helpers in that span, but the Sabres have lost eight straight since beating the Sharks by a 4-2 score Nov. 23. Power has 19 points, 53 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 29 outings, though there may still be some teachable moments ahead if the team continues to struggle.