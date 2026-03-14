Owen Power News: Equals career mark in goals
Power scored a goal in a 3-2 shootout win over Toronto on Saturday.
Power is on a modest three-game, three-point scoring streak (one goal, two assists), and he has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last eight games. Power doesn't get power play opportunities and that has curtailed his offensive output. Overall, he has 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 66 games after delivering 40 points, including 33 assists, in 79 games last season. Power's seven goals this season equal his career mark.
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