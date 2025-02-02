Owen Power News: Extends point streak in victory

Power compiled an assist, a team-high nine shots on net, two hits, and a plus-2 rating Sunday in a 4-3 win over the Devils.

Power registered the primary helper on Tage Thompson's game-opening goal in the first period. Power is starting to heating up -- he's logged an assist in four straight games. The 22-year-old is up to six goals and 28 points over 52 appearances while filling a top-four role in addition to a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit.