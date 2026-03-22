Owen Power headshot

Owen Power News: Goal, assist in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Power scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Power snapped a three-game slump with this effort. He set up Alex Tuch's opening goal in the first period and scored to tie the game at 4-4 midway through the third. The 23-year-old Power has contributed decent offense in a top-four role this season, though he's not currently in the power-play mix. The blueliner has a career-high eight goals but has added just 18 helpers with 105 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 70 appearances.

Owen Power
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Power See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Power See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
5 days ago
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
NHL
Category Targets: Additions for the Home Stretch
Author Image
Corey Abbott
6 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
20 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
23 days ago