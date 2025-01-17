Owen Power News: Nets first career power-play goal

Power scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

This was Power's first career power-play goal and his first point with the man advantage this season. Despite his lack of special-teams production, he's pushing to reach the 40-point mark for the first time in his career. He's matched his career high with six goals while adding 17 assists, 79 shots on net, 69 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 45 appearances this season.