Owen Power News: Produces helper with man advantage

Power logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Predators.

Power has a helper in five of the last six contests, but this was his first point with the man advantage since Jan. 17 versus the Penguins. The defenseman is up to 29 points, 105 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating across 54 appearances. He's earned just two of his points on the power play, but he remains on track for a career year that could end up north of the 40-point mark.