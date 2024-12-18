Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Owen Power headshot

Owen Power News: Puts up helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Power logged an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Power has managed a decent run of offense even with the Sabres in a deep slump. He has a goal and four assists over his last six contests while taking on extra time since Rasmus Dahlin (back) has been sidelined. Power is at 20 points, 58 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 32 games this season. He should set a career high on offense this year, which is all the more impressive since he doesn't have a power-play point yet.

Owen Power
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now