Owen Power News: Puts up helper

Power logged an assist in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Power has managed a decent run of offense even with the Sabres in a deep slump. He has a goal and four assists over his last six contests while taking on extra time since Rasmus Dahlin (back) has been sidelined. Power is at 20 points, 58 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 32 games this season. He should set a career high on offense this year, which is all the more impressive since he doesn't have a power-play point yet.