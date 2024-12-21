Owen Power News: Scores, assists Friday

Power posted one goal and one assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Power has been productive of late and has cracked the scoresheet in five of the Sabres' last seven games, tallying two goals and five assists over that stretch. The 22-year-old is on pace to have a career-best season in 2024-25. After recording 35 and 33 points in each of the last two campaigns, Power is up to 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 33 contests. If he stays healthy and productive, Power could reach career-best point numbers around the All-Star break.