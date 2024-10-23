Owen Power News: Three-point night Tuesday

Power delivered three assists with one shot, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

The 21-year-old blueliner had a hand in Buffalo's first three goals on the night, giving Power his first multi-point performance of the season. He's had a strong start to the campaign, racking up two goals and six points in eight appearances, and he's done it without the benefit of any power-play production. However, as long as Rasmus Dahlin is healthy, Power will remain limited to the Sabres' second unit despite his offensive talent.