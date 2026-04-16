Owen Power News: Two helpers against Dallas
Power notched two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Stars.
The 23-year-old blueliner had a hand in tallies by Josh Norris in the first period and Alex Tuch in the second. Power built up a little steam heading into the playoffs with three assists in the final two games of the regular season, snapping a nine-game point drought in the process. He played a career-high 81 games and scored a career-high eight goals in 2025-26, but his 29 points were his lowest total in four NHL seasons.
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