Owen Power News: Two-point effort Thursday

Power produced an even-strength goal and a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Both points came in the second period as the Sabres broke open a 1-1 tie. Power has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games, and on the season he's delivered six goals, 21 points, 97 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 61 contests.