Owen Power headshot

Owen Power News: Two-point effort Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Power produced an even-strength goal and a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Both points came in the second period as the Sabres broke open a 1-1 tie. Power has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games, and on the season he's delivered six goals, 21 points, 97 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 61 contests.

Owen Power
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Power See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Power See More
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Winds are Blowing
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
NHL
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times
Author Image
Michael Finewax
40 days ago
NHL Barometer: Gibson Locked In
NHL
NHL Barometer: Gibson Locked In
Author Image
Jan Levine
51 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
55 days ago