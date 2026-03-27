Owen Protz News: Inks entry-level deal

Protz signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Friday.

Protz had five goals, 23 points and 84 PIM in 64 regular-season outings with OHL Brantford in 2025-26. He was selected by Montreal with the No. 102 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Protz will remain with Brantford as the team begins its playoff run with a first-round series against Sudbury that begins Friday.