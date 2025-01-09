Owen Sillinger News: Promoted from minors

Sillinger was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Thursday,

Sillinger was called up as Sean Monahan was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury in a corresponding move. Sillinger is likely to be the Blue Jackets' 13th forward versus Seattle on Thursday as Adam Fantilli is expected to center the top line, in place of Monahan. Sillinger had eight goals and 17 assists across 34 AHL appearances before his recall.