Owen Tippett Injury: Classified as day-to-day

Tippett is dealing with an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Utah.

Tippett is traveling with the team and may still be an option to face Utah on Tuesday after missing the previous two games. The 25-year-old winger has managed 30 points in 52 games this year and may be hard-pressed to reach the career-high 53 points he put up last year. Still, the Ontario native should be capable of reaching the 40-point threshold for the third straight year, making him a decent fantasy option.