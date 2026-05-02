Owen Tippett headshot

Owen Tippett Injury: Doubtful for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Tippett (undisclosed) is doubtful for Game 1 against Carolina on Saturday, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Tippett has been managing an injury during the postseason, and he appears poised to miss at least Philadelphia's Round 2 opener against the Hurricanes. He has earned one goal, one assist, nine shots on net, four blocked shots and 29 hits across six appearances during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Owen Tippett
Philadelphia Flyers
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