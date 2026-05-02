Owen Tippett Injury: Doubtful for Game 1
Tippett (undisclosed) is doubtful for Game 1 against Carolina on Saturday, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.
Tippett has been managing an injury during the postseason, and he appears poised to miss at least Philadelphia's Round 2 opener against the Hurricanes. He has earned one goal, one assist, nine shots on net, four blocked shots and 29 hits across six appearances during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
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