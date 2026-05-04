Owen Tippett Injury: Expected to be out Monday
Tippett (undisclosed) is slated to miss Game 2 against the Hurricanes on Monday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Tippett registered just one goal and one assist in six games against the Penguins before missing Saturday's Game 1 of the second round versus Carolina due to his undisclosed injury. With the winger on the shelf, Alex Bump and Porter Martone have both shifted to first-line roles.
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