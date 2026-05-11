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Owen Tippett Injury: Expected to be ready for 2026-27

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 4:56pm

Tippett (undisclosed) was contending with several injuries, including a sports hernia, during the 2026 postseason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports Monday.

Kurz noted that there should be further clarification on Tippett's status soon, but the 27-year-old winger is expected be ready for training camp ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Tippett missed the entirety of the Flyers' second-round series defeat to the Hurricanes due to his injuries. The Ontario native finished with 51 points over 81 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season, two shy of matching his career high of 53 points from 2023-24. He should have plenty of opportunities to best that total in the years to come as a key part of Philadelphia's top six.

Owen Tippett
Philadelphia Flyers
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