Owen Tippett Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Tippett (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Game 3 against the Hurricanes on Thursday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Tippett's absence would stretch a forward group that will already be without Noah Cates (lower body) and is in danger of missing Christian Dvorak (undisclosed) as well. If the 27-year-old Tippett does play, he figures to immediately jump into a top-six role and would almost certainly see power-play ice time as well.