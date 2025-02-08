Owen Tippett Injury: Remains unavailable

According to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Tippett (upper body) participated in a rehab skate but won't play against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

As expected, Tippett won't play before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off and will miss his fifth straight game. He has produced 14 goals, 30 points, 128 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and 75 hits through 52 appearances this season. Once healthy, he will be in the mix for a top-line role and a spot on the first power-play unit.