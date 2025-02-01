Fantasy Hockey
Owen Tippett Injury: Unavailable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Tippett (undisclosed) will travel with the Flyers for their upcoming two-game road trip, but he isn't expected to play Sunday in Colorado, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia on Saturday.

The other half of the road trip is Tuesday's game in Utah, and coach John Tortorella is "not sure" about the 25-year-old's availability for that match. Tippett has 14 goals and 30 points in 52 appearances this season. Rodrigo Abols is likely to play while Tippett is on the shelf.

