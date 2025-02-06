Owen Tippett Injury: Won't play against Washington
Tippett (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Capitals, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Tippett remains day-to-day due to his upper-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game. Tyson Foerster will likely continue to handle a more prominent role Thursday, while Tippett's next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Pittsburgh.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now