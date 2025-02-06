Fantasy Hockey
Owen Tippett headshot

Owen Tippett Injury: Won't play against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Tippett (upper body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Capitals, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Tippett remains day-to-day due to his upper-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game. Tyson Foerster will likely continue to handle a more prominent role Thursday, while Tippett's next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Pittsburgh.

Owen Tippett
Philadelphia Flyers
