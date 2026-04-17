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Owen Tippett News: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Tippett (rest) participated in Friday's practice session, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Tippett got the night off in Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Canadiens due to rest purposes, but he should be available for Saturday's Game 1 against Pittsburgh. Across 81 regular-season appearances this year, he recorded 28 goals, 23 assists, 166 hits, 50 blocked shots and 32 PIM while averaging 16:51 of ice time.

Owen Tippett
Philadelphia Flyers
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