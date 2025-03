Tippett scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to Seattle on Saturday.

Tippett opened the scoring in the first when he drove wide around Ryker Evans, cut hard and scored on the forehand. It was Tippett's 19th goal and 36th point of the season. He has 148 shots through 59 appearances. One more, and Tippett will have his third straight 20-goal campaign.