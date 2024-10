Tippett chipped in two assists, three shots on goal, one blocked shot and two hits in Saturday's 7-5 triumph over the Wild.

Tippett has four points, including three helpers, in his last two outings after starting the season with one assist in six appearances. He flirted with the 30-goal plateau in 2022-23 and 2023-24 but has lit the lamp once this campaign. He has been heating up offensively, so the goal production should come eventually.