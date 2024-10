Tippett notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Tippett has a goal and four assists over his last three games. The 25-year-old winger started the season slowly, but he's come around on offense, though he also has a minus rating in seven of nine outings so far. He's collected six points, 24 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-9 rating while seeing top-six minutes.