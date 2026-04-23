Owen Tippett News: Deposits empty-netter
Tippett scored an empty-net goal and doled out 11 hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins in Game 3.
Tippett has two points, five shots, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating over three games to open the playoffs. The 27-year-old winger is filling a middle-six role, and he's showing more physicality even after a career-high 166 hits in the regular season. He also produced 28 goals, 51 points, 220 shots on net and 50 blocked shots over 81 regular-season outings. This is his second time in the postseason -- he logged four points over six games with the Panthers in 2021 in his only other playoff run.
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