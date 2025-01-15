Owen Tippett News: Finds twine in shootout loss

Tippett scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Tippett has scored twice and added an assist over the last three games. Prior to that, he had been limited to two helpers in an eight-game span. The winger is now at 13 goals, 14 assists, 119 shots on net, 69 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 45 appearances. Tippett offers a bit of physicality and a good scoring touch, though he hasn't scored a power-play goal in 2024-25 while adding six assists with the man advantage.