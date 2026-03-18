Owen Tippett News: Finds twine Wednesday
Tippett scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
Tippett put the Flyers ahead 2-0 with his second-period tally. The 27-year-old winger has four goals on 23 shots and one assist over his last six contests. He's up to 23 goals, 41 points, 179 shots on net, 134 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 67 appearances. Tippett's got a good mix of offense and physical play to make him a valuable winger in many fantasy formats, though the Flyers' middling team offense lowers his ceiling a bit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Tippett See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 217 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Tippett See More