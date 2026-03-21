Owen Tippett News: Four goals in last six games
Tippett scored a goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Sharks.
It was a sweet toe-drag around a Sharks defender before he put a wrister by Alex Nedeljkovic glove. The goal put the Flyers up 1-0 early in the second frame. Tippett has four goals in his last six games and five in his last eight (one assist). At this pace, Tippett may equal his career high of 28 snipes, which he set in 2023-24. He currently has 24 goals, 18 assists and 187 shots in 69 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Tippett See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 183 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Tippett See More