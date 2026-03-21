Owen Tippett News: Four goals in last six games

Tippett scored a goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Sharks.

It was a sweet toe-drag around a Sharks defender before he put a wrister by Alex Nedeljkovic glove. The goal put the Flyers up 1-0 early in the second frame. Tippett has four goals in his last six games and five in his last eight (one assist). At this pace, Tippett may equal his career high of 28 snipes, which he set in 2023-24. He currently has 24 goals, 18 assists and 187 shots in 69 games.