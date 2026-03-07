Owen Tippett headshot

Owen Tippett News: Fourth straight 20-goal season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Tippett scored a goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Tippett scored on a one-timer from the inside edge of the left circle; it was the Flyers' first shot of the game, and it came at 3:54 of the first period. Tippett has 20 goals and 17 assists this season (62 games). It was his fourth straight 20-goal season.

Owen Tippett
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Tippett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Owen Tippett See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
36 days ago
Hutch’s Hockey: Alternate Universe Rules & Fantasy Waiver Picks
NHL
Hutch’s Hockey: Alternate Universe Rules & Fantasy Waiver Picks
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
40 days ago