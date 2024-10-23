Owen Tippett News: Generates two points in loss

Tippett scored a goal, added a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

Tippett scored the Flyers' second goal and then set up Matvei Michkov's power-play marker to bring them within a goal. This was Tippett's first strong game of the season, though it seemed just a matter of time with him tallying multiple shots on net in each of his first six outings. The winger has three points, 20 shots, 16 hits and a minus-7 rating across seven appearances.