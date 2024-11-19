Owen Tippett News: Lights lamp in Monday's loss
Tippett scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged four hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Tippett snapped a four-game slump with his third-period tally. It nearly sparked a comeback for the Flyers, but they fell a goal short. The winger is up to four goals, 10 points, 56 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-10 rating through 19 appearances. Tippett should be in the mix for top-six minutes most of the time, but head coach John Tortorella is not one to hesitate in shuffling his lines if players are slumping.
